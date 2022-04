Boqvist scored a goal on two shots in Monday's 3-2 win over the Golden Knights.

Boqvist tallied at 7:57 of the third period, and Andrew Hammond was able to make that tally stand as the game-winner. This was Boqvist's third goal in his last four games. The 23-year-old is looking more comfortable in a third-line role lately, and he's reached the 20-point mark for the first time in his career. He's added 66 shots on net and a minus-2 rating in 50 appearances.