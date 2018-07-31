Devils' Jesper Boqvist: Joining Swedish club
Boqvist will not take part in the Prospects Challenge, instead linking up with his Swedish league club Brynas, Mike Morreale of NHL.com reports.
Fans awaiting Boqvist's debut with the organization will have to wait a little longer for him to don the teams sweater. Selected by the Devils in the second round of the 2017 NHL Draft, the center secured 13 points in 23 outings for Brynas last season. Fantasy owners can likely expect the 19-year-old to spend some time developing in the minors even once he makes the jump to North America.
