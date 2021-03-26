Boqvist was recalled for Friday's tilt with the Capitals, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.
Boqvist will suit up with the Devils for the first time since Jan. 31. The 22-year-old is still searching for his first point of the season but he's tallied seven points in eight AHL games.
