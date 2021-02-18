Boqvist was promoted from AHL Binghamton to New Jersey's taxi squad Thursday.
Boqvist will be on hand as an emergency option Thursday against San Jose, but he isn't expected to crack the Devils' lineup. The 22-year-old Swede has gone scoreless through five appearances with the big club this season.
