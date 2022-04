Boqvist netted a goal on three shots in Tuesday's 6-2 win over the Coyotes.

Boqvist tallied at 19:36 of the second period to give the Devils their first multi-goal lead in the game. The 23-year-old has become more consistent on offense with two goals and three helpers in his last nine outings. The Swede has seven tallies, 18 points, 62 shots on net, 28 hits and a minus-4 rating through 47 outings. He's still stuck in a bottom-six role, so his scoring contributions will probably remain modest.