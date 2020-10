The Devils have loaned Boqvist to Timra IK of Sweden's HockeyAllsvenskan league for the beginning of the 2020-21 campaign.

Boqvist split time between the NHL and AHL in 2019-20, picking up four goals in 35 games with the big club and 11 points in 19 minor-league experiences. The 21-year-old forward will be recalled ahead of next season's training camp and could be a full-time player for the Devils in 2020-21.