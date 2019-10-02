Devils' Jesper Boqvist: On Opening Night roster
Boqvist has made New Jersey's Opening Night roster.
The team's second round selection from the 2017 draft had an impressive camp and will stick around with the big club to open the season. Expect the Devils to work Boqvist into their lineup, as there's little reason to have him remain with the team if he's not getting playing time.
