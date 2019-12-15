Play

Boqvist scored a goal on two shots and added two hits in Saturday's 2-1 win over the Coyotes.

Boqvist struck at 2:17 of the first period to open the scoring. The 21-year-old had gone seven games without a point entering Saturday. He has just three goals, 28 shots on goal and 28 hits through 19 contests in a limited role.

