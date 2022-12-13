Boqvist had one shot and a minus-2 rating over just 3:31 TOI in Monday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Rangers.
Boqvist skated only six shifts, but the Rangers still managed to burn New Jersey with goals on two of those shifts. His ice time can't drop much lower than this, so a healthy scratch is the next logical step for Boqvist if he doesn't pick up his play.
