Boqvist scored a goal and an assist on one shot, helping New Jersey to a 5-3 win over the Hurricanes on Tuesday.
Boqvist snapped his long pointless streak in a huge performance, scoring the tying goal at 3-3 off a backhand in tight. He would also pick up an assist on Dawson Mercer's game-winning goal. On the season, Boqvist has four goals and six points in 35 games.
