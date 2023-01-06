Boqvist didn't record a meaningful statistic across 10:06 TOI in Thursday's 5-3 loss to the Blues.
Boqvist is stuck in an 18-game point drought, during which he has just 13 shots and a minus-5 rating. If New Jersey had more forward depth, Boqvist would likely have been relegated to the press box by now.
