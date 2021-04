Boqvist scored his first goal of the season in Thursday's 6-3 win over Buffalo.

Boqvist broke a 3-3 tie 8:45 into the third period, and his goal stood up as the game-winner. He has three points in his last four games after failing to get on the scoresheet in his first seven appearances this season, and the 22-year-old Boqvist should have a permanent lineup spot moving forward with New Jersey having traded away a pair of veteran forwards to commit to a youth movement.