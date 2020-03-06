The Devils assigned Boqvist to AHL Binghamton on Friday, Mike Morreale of NHL.com reports.

Boqvist hasn't done much in a limited role with the big club this campaign, potting four goals while averaging 10:57 of ice time in 35 appearances. The 2017 second-round pick will return to a featured role with Binghamton, where he's notched eight points in 15 games this season.