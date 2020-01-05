Devils' Jesper Boqvist: Scores PPG in loss
Boqvist scored a power-play goal in Saturday's 5-2 loss to Colorado.
Boqvist tipped in a Sami Vatanen shot from the point for his fourth goal of the season and first career power-play marker. The 21-year-old rookie is still in search of his first career assist after 27 games, so Boqvist hasn't carved out enough value to earn fantasy consideration yet.
