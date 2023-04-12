Boqvist scored a goal on his only shot in Tuesday's 6-2 win over Buffalo.

Boqvist opened the scoring midway through the first period, beating Devon Levi with a one-timer from the circle off a long rebound. The 24-year-old Boqvist has four points (two goals, two assists) in his last six games. He's up to 10 goals and 20 points, three shy of this career high, in 69 games this season.