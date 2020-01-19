Devils' Jesper Boqvist: Shifted to AHL
The Devils sent Boqvist to AHL Binghamton on Sunday.
The 21-year-old will get his first taste of AHL action this year with the Devils heading into the All-Star break. Boqvist has just four goals in 34 games at the NHL level, so he'll get some valuable playing time before his likely return to the big club following the break.
