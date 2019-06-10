Boqvist inked a three-year, entry-level contract with New Jersey on Monday.

Boqvist racked up 35 points in 51 outings with Brynas IF Gavle in Sweden, earning himself an ELC from the Devils. Drafted by the club with the 36th overall pick of the 2017 NHL Draft, the center will get an opportunity to secure a spot on the 23-man roster during training camp, but may have to settle for playing for AHL Binghamton to start the 2019-20 campaign.