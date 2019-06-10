Devils' Jesper Boqvist: Signs entry-level deal
Boqvist inked a three-year, entry-level contract with New Jersey on Monday.
Boqvist racked up 35 points in 51 outings with Brynas IF Gavle in Sweden, earning himself an ELC from the Devils. Drafted by the club with the 36th overall pick of the 2017 NHL Draft, the center will get an opportunity to secure a spot on the 23-man roster during training camp, but may have to settle for playing for AHL Binghamton to start the 2019-20 campaign.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...