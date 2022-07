Boqvist signed his qualifying offer Friday, which is a one-year, two-way deal.

Boqvist drew into 56 games with the Devils last season, picking up 10 goals and 23 points over that span. Despite his two-way deal, the 23-year-old forward will almost certainly spend most of the 2022-23 campaign with the big club, but he'll likely be a healthy scratch from time to time.