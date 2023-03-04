Boqvist produced an assist in Friday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Golden Knights.

Boqvist has been a bit more involved lately with four helpers over his last 10 contests. He set up Miles Wood's third-period tally Friday. Boqvist has 12 points, 43 shots on net, 29 hits and a plus-1 rating through 51 outings overall, primarily playing in a bottom-six role.