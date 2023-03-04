Boqvist produced an assist in Friday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Golden Knights.
Boqvist has been a bit more involved lately with four helpers over his last 10 contests. He set up Miles Wood's third-period tally Friday. Boqvist has 12 points, 43 shots on net, 29 hits and a plus-1 rating through 51 outings overall, primarily playing in a bottom-six role.
More News
-
Devils' Jesper Boqvist: Earns two points Friday•
-
Devils' Jesper Boqvist: Point drought ends at 19 games•
-
Devils' Jesper Boqvist: Point drought reaches 18 games•
-
Devils' Jesper Boqvist: Picked on in limited TOI•
-
Devils' Jesper Boqvist: Chases goalie with marker•
-
Devils' Jesper Boqvist: Earns helpers against Canucks•