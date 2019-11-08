Devils' Jesper Boqvist: Stuck in limited role
Boqvist skated just 12:12 in Thursday's 5-2 loss to Calgary, registering two hits.
Boqvist saw the least ice time of any Devils forward, and he's still looking for his first NHL point through five games. The 21-year-old Swede has dressed for each of the Devils' last three games, but his bottom-six deployment keeps Boqvist irrelevant for fantasy purposes.
