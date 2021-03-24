Boqvist arose from AHL Binghamton to the taxi squad Tuesday, per CapFriendly.
Boqvist has gone scoreless in five contests with the big club and did not suit up for Tuesday's game against the Flyers. He'll likely ping-pong between the AHL, taxi squad and active roster in the final month of the season.
