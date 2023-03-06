Boqvist scored two goals in Sunday's 5-4 overtime win over the Coyotes.

Boqvist tallied late in each of the first two periods. The 24-year-old had gone 15 games without scoring a goal, logging four assists in that span. He's up to seven tallies, 14 points, 46 shots on net, 30 hits and a plus-3 rating through 52 outings. It was a good time for Boqvist to get back in the goal column, as the Devils improved their forward depth by bringing in Timo Meier and Curtis Lazar at the trade deadline, the latter of whom could challenge for Boqvist's spot in the bottom six.