Devils' Jesper Bratt: Aiming to return Friday
Bratt (jaw) expects to be ready for Friday's road game against the Maple Leafs, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.
Bratt traveled with the Devils to Toronto, but he remains on injured reserve. If New Jersey ends up sending a forward down to the AHL ahead of the next contest, that will be the confirmation that the Swede is indeed ready to rock.
