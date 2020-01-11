Play

Bratt (undisclosed) will rejoin the lineup Saturday versus the Capitals, Chris Ryan of NJ.com reports.

Bratt spent the last three games in the press box but will give the Devils and offensive boost Saturday in his return to action. The 21-year-old winger hasn't quite reached the scoring pace he posted last year, but he has already matched his goal total (eight) from a season ago.

