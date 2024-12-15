Bratt picked up two assists Saturday in a 4-1 win over Chicago.

Bratt has four assists during his three-game point streak. He has collected three goals and 13 points in his last eight games, and he's tied with none other than Connor McDavid for seventh in the NHL with 41 points. Bratt and Mitch Marner are tied for fifth in the league with 28 assists. The 26-year-old Bratt remains on pace for his first-ever 100-point campaign and needs to be in your lineup every time he's on the ice.