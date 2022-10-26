Bratt scored two goals and drew an assist during the 6-2 victory over the Red Wings on Tuesday.

Bratt, who was held without a goal during his opening five games, continues to produce points. The speedy 24-year-old has at least one point in all seven games, registering nine helpers. Now, he's beginning to score again, collecting three tallies during his past two starts. Bratt's second-period, power-play marker was the first surrendered by the Red Wings in 18 attempts this season. It proved to be the game-winner.