Devils' Jesper Bratt: Collects two points in win
Bratt recorded a goal and an assist during Tuesday's 4-1 win over the Blue Jackets.
The two-point showing improves Bratt to nine talliels and 10 helpers through 27 games for the campaign, as he continues to prove his offensive production is sustainable. Additionally, the 19-year-old winger is currently skating alongside Taylor Hall and Nico Hischier atop the depth chart at both even strength and on the power play. That's an encouraging trio and should help buoy Bratt's fantasy value and enable him to avoid any lengthy scoring slumps.
