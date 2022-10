Bratt was credited with an assist Saturday, but the Devils fell to the Red Wings 5-2.

Bratt, who scored a career-high 26 goals last season, is showing last season's production might not be a fluke. The 24-year-old left winger earned an assist as Dougie Hamilton opened the scoring Saturday. Bratt's 73 points last season more than doubled his previous career best (35 points as a rookie in 2017-18). Bratt dished out two assists during the Devils' season opener on Thursday.