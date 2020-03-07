Devils' Jesper Bratt: Continues to carry scoring load
Bratt netted a goal on two shots in Friday's 4-2 win over the Blues.
Bratt has racked up five goals and four helpers in his last nine appearances. The 21-year-old winger is up to 32 points (16 goals, 16 helpers), 99 shots and a minus-4 rating in 58 games this year. He needs just three more points to match his career high of 35 from his rookie season.
