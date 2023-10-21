Bratt registered three assists in Friday's 5-4 OT win against the Islanders.
Bratt has three straight multi-point performances, notching three goals and eight points, with two goals and five assists coming on a red-hot New Jersey power play. He is averaging two points per game across the first four contests. He'll look to extend his multi-point streak in Tuesday's road game against the Canadiens.
