Bratt (undisclosed) is considered day-to-day ahead of Thursday's game against the Rangers, Andrew Gross of The Bergen Record reports.

The specific nature of Bratt's injury remains unclear, but his status for the Devils matchup with New York should become clearer following Thursday's morning skate. New Jersey and fantasy owners alike will hope the rookie forward is given the green light, as he's been a consistent source of offense this season, notching 10 goals and 23 points in 33 games.