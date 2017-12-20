Devils' Jesper Bratt: Day-to-day with undisclosed ailment
Bratt (undisclosed) is considered day-to-day ahead of Thursday's game against the Rangers, Andrew Gross of The Bergen Record reports.
The specific nature of Bratt's injury remains unclear, but his status for the Devils matchup with New York should become clearer following Thursday's morning skate. New Jersey and fantasy owners alike will hope the rookie forward is given the green light, as he's been a consistent source of offense this season, notching 10 goals and 23 points in 33 games.
More News
-
Devils' Jesper Bratt: Ends goal drought at five games•
-
Devils' Jesper Bratt: Collects two points in win•
-
Devils' Jesper Bratt: Posts two-point night in victory•
-
Devils' Jesper Bratt: Lights lamp Monday•
-
Devils' Jesper Bratt: Gets back on track with three-point night•
-
Devils' Jesper Bratt: Scores twice in victory•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...