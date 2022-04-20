Bratt is under the weather with a non-COVID illness and should be considered questionable against the Sabres on Thursday, Sam Kasan of the Devils' official site reports.

Bratt has found his offensive game of late, as he has recorded three goals and two assists in his last six contests. If the 23-year-old winger is unable to play versus Buffalo, Yegor Sharangovich should have the inside track on the second-line role, though Janne Kuokkanen could be in contention as well.