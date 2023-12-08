Bratt logged an assist and went plus-2 in Thursday's 2-1 win over the Kraken.
Bratt has two goals and two assists over his last three contests. He set up Simon Nemec's second-period tally Thursday, which stood as the game-winner. Bratt is up to 10 goals, 19 helpers, 59 shots on net, 19 hits and a minus-2 rating through 24 contests. He remains a strong scoring winger in a top-six role, and he's also been great on the power play, earning 16 of his 29 points with the man advantage.
More News
-
Devils' Jesper Bratt: Opens and closes scoring•
-
Devils' Jesper Bratt: Game taking another step forward•
-
Devils' Jesper Bratt: Earns assist with man advantage•
-
Devils' Jesper Bratt: Puts up power-play helper•
-
Devils' Jesper Bratt: Has four-point game•
-
Devils' Jesper Bratt: Three more points in win•