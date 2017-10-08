Play

Bratt scored a goal and added an assist in Saturday's 4-1 win over Colorado. It was his NHL debut.

Bratt is living the dream right now. The 2016 6th-round pick (162nd) scored a power-play goal and added a shorthanded assist. He's playing important minutes and he has just turned 19. He's worth a look.

