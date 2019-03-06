Bratt left Tuesday's game versus the Blue Jackets with an undisclosed injury, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.

He suffered this injury early in the second period and wasn't present for the third frame, so he's not expected to return. Bratt had six points in six games leading up to this injury, and he was working on the first line in this contest. If Bratt isn't ready for Friday's game versus the Capitals, the Devils may need to recall a forward from AHL Binghamton.