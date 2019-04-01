Devils' Jesper Bratt: Done for season
Bratt (undisclosed) will not suit up in Monday's game against the Rangers, and has been ruled out for the season, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.
Bratt hasn't suited up in game action since March 5, and his season will come to a close. The 20-year-old was solid in his second full season with the Devils, racking up eight goals and 33 points in 51 games. The Swede will try to get healthy before he's deployed for his third full NHL campaign in 2019-20.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...