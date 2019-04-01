Bratt (undisclosed) will not suit up in Monday's game against the Rangers, and has been ruled out for the season, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.

Bratt hasn't suited up in game action since March 5, and his season will come to a close. The 20-year-old was solid in his second full season with the Devils, racking up eight goals and 33 points in 51 games. The Swede will try to get healthy before he's deployed for his third full NHL campaign in 2019-20.