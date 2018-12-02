Devils' Jesper Bratt: Don't overlook his success
Bratt had a goal and an assist Saturday in a 4-3 overtime loss to Winnipeg.
Go get this guy off the wire. He quietly has 11 points in 13 games behind the Devils' best players.
