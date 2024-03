Bratt logged a power-play assist, two shots on goal and a minus-3 rating in Friday's 4-3 loss to the Ducks.

Bratt reached the 40-assist mark this season with the second helper on Jack Hughes' second-period tally. The 25-year-old Bratt leads the Devils with 62 points, including 22 on the power play, through 60 outings this season, though his good health has played a large role in that production. The winger has added 189 shots on net, 47 hits and a plus-1 rating as a fixture in the top six.