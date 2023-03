Bratt recorded an assist in Friday's 5-4 loss to the Sabres.

Bratt is usually at his best against the Sabres; he's put up six goals and 13 assists against them in 20 career contests. His latest helper took place at even strength, but the Swede has 20 power-play points and has accounted for 30 goals and 35 total helpers on the season. Bratt has been a beneficiary of the Devils acquiring point-packing winger Timo Meier from the Sharks at the trade deadline.