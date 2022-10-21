Bratt was credited with two assists Thursday, helping the Devils secure a 4-1 victory over the Islanders.

One of the NHL's most underrated skaters, Bratt continues to produce. The 2016 sixth-round draft pick led the Devils in scoring last season (73 points) but keeps flying under the national radar. On Ondrej Palat's second goal, Bratt used his speed and elusiveness to dash past the Islanders' porous defense. He centered a pass to an unchecked Palat. Bratt, a plus-3 in 20:03 of ice time Thursday, has seven assists in four appearances.