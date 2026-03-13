Bratt recorded two assists in Thursday's 5-4 loss to Calgary.

Bratt recorded the primary helper on each of New Jersey's last two goals Thursday, with each one scored by a different Hughes brother. The pair of apples brought Bratt up to 36 assists, 50 points, 147 shots on net, 60 hits and 22 blocked shots across 65 games this season. While the 2025-26 campaign has been a down year for the 27-year-old winger, he reached the half-century mark in points Thursday, securing 50 points or more in each of the past five seasons. He'll likely remain heavily involved for New Jersey down the stretch, regardless if they make a push for a playoff spot in the Metropolitan Division, giving him solid value in fantasy for the remainder of the campaign.