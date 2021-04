Bratt scored a power-play goal and added an even-strength assist in Tuesday's 5-3 loss to the Sabres.

Bratt has 11 points in his last 12 games, but this was his first multi-point performance during this productive stretch. The 22-year-old Swede is proving himself to be the most effective winger on the Devils, especially with Kyle Palmieri expected to be out the door via trade within the next week. With 21 points, Bratt's just one point behind Pavel Zacha's team-leading total.