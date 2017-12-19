Bratt scored the tying goal and added an assist Monday in a 5-3 win over the Ducks.

Bratt hadn't been finding twine, but he has posted an assist in three of the past four games. Throw in that he's skated more than 20 shifts in each of his past six games, and he's going to have plenty of opportunities to keep getting results for your squad.

