Bratt erupted for two goals and an assist in Friday's 4-3 shootout loss against the Coyotes.

Bratt netted the first goal of the night for the Devils, with helpers to Jack Hughes and Dougie Hamilton. That was even strength, while he also contributed with a power-play goal and an assist on the man advantage, too. He finished with a plus-1, three shots and four hits in the solid effort.

