Bratt notched two assists, including one on the power play, in Sunday's 5-0 win over the Predators.

Bratt's point streak has reached 10 games following another two-point effort, as he's achieved that feat six times over that stretch. The star winger is close to establishing a new career-high mark in assists, but if he stays healthy, he has a strong chance of setting a new mark in points in a single season following the 83-point tally he posted in 2023-24.