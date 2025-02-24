Bratt notched two assists, including one on the power play, in Sunday's 5-0 win over the Predators.
Bratt's point streak has reached 10 games following another two-point effort, as he's achieved that feat six times over that stretch. The star winger is close to establishing a new career-high mark in assists, but if he stays healthy, he has a strong chance of setting a new mark in points in a single season following the 83-point tally he posted in 2023-24.
More News
-
Devils' Jesper Bratt: Nine-game, 14-point streak•
-
Devils' Jesper Bratt: Player-of-the-Game honor against US•
-
Devils' Jesper Bratt: Extends point spree to eight games•
-
Devils' Jesper Bratt: Two helpers in Tuesday's win•
-
Devils' Jesper Bratt: Nabs shorthanded apple•
-
Devils' Jesper Bratt: Two helpers Wednesday•