Bratt supplied a goal in New Jersey's 2-1 loss to Boston on Saturday.

Bratt is on a five-game scoring streak, during which he's contributed a goal and five points. That gives him 32 markers and 71 points in 80 outings in 2022-23. Bratt is two points shy of his career high, which he set in 2021-22, with two contests left on the Devils' schedule.