Bratt recorded a goal in Tuesday's 4-1 win over the Blues.
Even though Jack Hughes has turned heads with his play all season long, there's a strong argument to say Bratt has been the Devils' best player since the beginning of December. The 26-year-old right winger has three goals and 11 points since the beginning of the month, tying him with Hughes for the team lead over that stretch, while also riding a four-game point streak. Furthermore, Bratt has cracked the scoresheet in all but one of those seven December contests.
