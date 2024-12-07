Bratt notched a goal and an assist in Friday's 3-2 win over the Kraken.

Bratt has recorded at least one point in four games in a row, and he's notched at least one goal and one helper in his last three appearances. With four multi-point games across his previous eight outings, there's no question Bratt is going through his most productive stretch of the campaign. The 26-year-old has been one of New Jersey's most productive players in 2024-25, recorded 13 goals and 24 assists in only 29 games.