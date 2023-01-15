Bratt scored an empty-net goal on six shots and went plus-2 in Saturday's 5-2 win over the Kings.

Bratt waited until late in the game before supplying an insurance marker, his sixth goal through seven games in January. The winger is up to 18 tallies, 43 points, 115 shots on net and a plus-17 rating through 43 outings overall. Bratt's strong offense and top-six role on a successful team make him a reliable option in season-long and DFS formats.