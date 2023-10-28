Bratt scored a goal on two shots and went plus-2 in Friday's 5-4 win over the Sabres.

Bratt extended his point streak to six games with the first-period tally. The winger had gone three contests without a goal, but he's up to four markers and seven helpers through seven outings overall. The 25-year-old has added 15 shots on net, 10 hits and a plus-1 rating in a top-six role with a large role on the power play, where he's earned eight of his 11 points.